World Cup 2022: What is a Hayya Card and how to book hotels in Qatar?

The 2022 World Cup is less than eight months away and the excitement is already building for the game's greatest spectacle.

The World Cup, set to be held in Qatar, will kick-off on 21 November 2022 and the final is scheduled for 18 December 2022.

Most teams have already qualified for the tournament. Once the play-offs finish in the next one week, the draw for the World Cup will be held on April 1.

The tickets for the World Cup are already being sold like hot cakes. The first phase of the ticket sales is already finished while the second phase has begun on Wednesday. Fans who have already received confirmed tickets for the 2022 World Cup must have started planning for their trip to Qatar later this year.

However, there are a few formalities fans must complete if they want to travel to Qatar and enjoy the World Cup. Most important of them is applying for the Hayya card.

SC

What is the Hayya card?

The Hayya card is a programme launched by the Qatar for fans travelling to the country for the World Cup.

All fans attending a World Cup match compulsorily require a Hayya card if they are to gain entry into the stadiums. The Hayya card also comes with other benefits like free public transport access on match days for ticket-holding fans.

For foreign visitors to Qatar, Hayya card will also serve as a permit to enter Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

How to apply for Hayya card?

Before applying for a Hayya card, fans should have received confirmed match tickets for the 2022 World Cup.

Once you receive your match tickets, visit Qatar2022.qa and apply for your Hayya card.

Alternately, fans can also download the ‘Hayya to Qatar 2022’ mobile application (iOs and Android) and apply for the Hayya card.

Here’s how fans can apply for the mandatory Hayya Card and book their accomodation for #Qatar2022



Learn more by visitinghttps://t.co/HZK64WKOHs pic.twitter.com/ImcKkYpegH — Road to 2022 (@roadto2022en) March 23, 2022

How to book hotels in Qatar during the 2022 World Cup?

All eight stadium that will host the 2022 World Cup matches are located in and around Doha and are only an hour's distance from each other.

As such, fans will not have to travel around the country, booking different hotels. All you need to do is book one place to stay to watch the matches. Qatar has launched a dedicated portal through which fans visiting the country for the 2022 World Cup can book hotels.

Book your hotels for the 2022 World Cup through this portal.

Article continues below

However, fans can also book accommodation through traditional means, such as hotel and holiday accommodation websites.

What are the accommodation options available for fans during 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

Qatar has several different types of accommodation facilities for travelling fans during the 2022 World Cup. There are various options throughout the year such as apartments, villas and cruise ship cabins.