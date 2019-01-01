World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Shyam Thapa - Gurpreet is my Man of the Match

The chairman of AIFF’s technical committee was all praises for the Indian backline who performed bravely against Qatar…

scripted a memorable result on Tuesday night when they held reigning championsQatar to a goalless draw in their second World Cup 2022 qualifying game.

After a disappointing defeat at the hands of Oman last Thursday, the Blue Tigers fought tooth and nail to keep at bay and get their first points on board in the qualifiers.

AIFF’s technical committee chairman and former international Shyam Thapa praised the Indian defenders and especially goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu for a valiant effort.

He said, “ dominated the first half. They thought that they would eventually score. But the Indian defence played an outstanding match. What a match Gurpreet had. He is my Man of the Match.”

The legendary footballer was highly impressed by Igor Stimac’s tactics.

He said, “In the second half, we also got a few chances. That is extremely heartening to see. We were attacking on the counter and kudos to Igor Stimac for such tactics. We frustrated Qatar and they were forced to take long shots. Again, Gurpreet was brilliant each time to save those. It was Qatar vs Gurpreet today.”

Thapa continued, “To draw against a team which is ranked 40 steps ahead of you is an incredible achievement for Igor Stimac. We have put up a strong fight and our defensive plan worked wonders. Kudos to the coach.”