World Cup 2022: Qatar launches consular services for fans from 40 nations including India and Japan

To ensure a hassle-free experience for travelling fans during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), has announced the opening of the International Consular Services Centre (ICSC) at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre (DECC). It is the first of its kind in FIFA World Cup history that a host nation has delivered a facility of this type. The opening was attended by H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

More than 40 embassies will be represented at the ICSC, including India and Japan. The ICSC will open to the public on Tuesday 1 November. It is located in Hall 4 at the DECC and the daily opening hours will be 10 AM to 10 PM.

The ICSC has been set up following extensive collaboration between the SC, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Ministry of Interior (MOI), embassies across Qatar and other key national entities.

H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General, SC, said: “We are proud to launch the first ICSC in FIFA World Cup history. The centre will offer embassies a centralised and accessible location to resolve their fans' consular issues, with key links to various national entities. The centre provides a new model of international collaboration for consular services at mega-events – a blueprint for future event organisers.

"Above all, it is a living example of the power of the World Cup to bring countries and peoples from every corner of the globe together, under one roof. We thank our colleagues at the participating embassies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior for their close collaboration and involvement in the project.”

H.E. Muhammad Abdullah Saeed Al Subaei, Director, Department of Consular Affairs, MOFA, said: “The ICSC will provide vital services for fans throughout the upcoming World Cup. We are very pleased to have supported the development of this facility and thank the SC and embassies across Qatar for their vital contribution.”

Embassy representation at the ICSC