World Cup 2022: Fans without tickets to be allowed to enter Qatar after the group stages

Fans without a matchday ticket will be allowed to enter the state of Qatar with the help of Hayya Cards.

Non-ticketed fans enter Qatar from December 2

Fans need to apply for Hayya cards

Can enter Qatar after group stages

WHAT HAPPENED? Fans who failed to procure a World Cup 2022 match ticket can enter Qatar starting December 2 after the conclusion of the group stage matches.

WHAT WAS SAID? Colonel Dr. Jabr Hammoud Jabr Al Nuaimi, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior & SSOC (Safety and Security Operations Committee) said, "We’re delighted to announce today that non-ticketed fans can enter the State of Qatar after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group Stage - starting from 2 December 2022 - to enjoy the unique tournament atmosphere here with teams and fans in the country.

"Non-ticketed fans can apply for their Hayya Cards to enter the State of Qatar through the Hayya platform or Hayya mobile app from today, per the listed requirements."

It was also announced that fans are no longer required to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test on arrival in Qatar. Fans are also no longer required to download the EHTERAZ application. Emergency healthcare will be provided for free to Hayya Card holders at public health facilities

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The announcement was made during a press conference held by Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and the Ministry of Interior & SSOC to discuss the fan experience, transport, medical guidance and security protocols during the World Cup.

Khalid Al Mawlawi, Deputy Director General, Marketing, Communications & Event Experience, SC, said: “Qatar will host a vast array of cultural and entertainment offerings during the World Cup, including more than 90 special events taking place on the sidelines of the tournament. In addition to the FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park, the Doha Corniche will be one of the largest fan destinations, with roving performances, cultural activities, food and beverage stalls and retail outlets along its 6km route, with capacity to host more than 70,000 fans every day.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

SC

Cortesía

Getty Images

AND WHAT's MORE? The World Cup in Qatar is set to kick off in 17 days on November 20 with the hosts facing Ecuador at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.