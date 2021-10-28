2022 World Cup: Accor comes on board to manage hosts Qatar's real estate portfolio

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has signed an agreement with Accor which will see the hospitality group manage operations and deliver services to Qatar’s host country real estate portfolio through the end of 2022. The SC is the organisation responsible for delivering the required infrastructure, host country planning and operations, and legacy projects for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 which is slated to kick off on November 21, 2022.

The agreement was signed in Doha, Qatar, in the presence of H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. H.E. Ali Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance and Chairman, Katara Hospitality, and H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, SC Secretary General, accompanied the Prime Minister.

Engineer Yasir Al Jamal, Chairman of the SC’s Operations Office, and Vice Chairman, Technical Delivery Office, were the signatories alongside Sebastien Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Accor, and Katara Hospitality’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Humphries.

Accor will provide the required workforce to operate what will be the largest serviced real estate operation in the world, and include front office (check-in/check-out), operational supplies and equipment as well as housekeeping services among others. The agreement will make use of the country’s full real estate portfolio, further illustrating Qatar’s commitment to sustainability.

H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary-General of the SC, believes that the agreement ensures to Qatar having a sustainable hotel ecosystem in the post-World Cup era.

“This groundbreaking agreement is another example of how Qatar’s approach is truly historic – not only in terms of setting the highest delivery standards but also for legacy planning. By making full use of existing residential apartments and villas in Qatar, we can offer visitors a range of affordable and comfortable options; while also ensuring we have a sustainable hotel market that does not leave Qatar with excess permanent hotel rooms post-2022," he said.

Echoing his thoughts, Yasir Al Jamal, Chairman of the SC’s Operations Office, and Vice Chairman, Technical Delivery Office, commented, “Today’s signing represents a significant step in our promise to deliver a wide range of affordable and exciting options to visitors traveling to Qatar. This agreement will enhance the overall experience for every visitor staying in the country and ensure that everyone receives the truly memorable, hospitable welcome for which Qatar and the Arab world is renowned.”

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor, was visibly excited after the agreement was signed as it would provide them the opportunity to serve fans who would pour into Qatar from across the world during the marquee event.

“The entire team is thrilled to have been selected to manage and provide services to Qatar’s exciting real estate portfolio. We share the region’s excitement for the coming year and look forward to welcoming visitors, and ensuring they have a comfortable and memorable stay in the country," he said.