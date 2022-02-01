Who won the first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1930?

Uruguay won the inaugural edition of the World Cup in 1930...

The first-ever World Cup was held in the year 1930 with Uruguay winning the title. It was the first and only edition of the World Cup where no qualification was held. It was an invitational competition open to all FIFA affiliated nations.

Uruguay were selected as the host nation of the first-ever football World Cup. They also became the first-ever World Champion, beating Argentina in the final 4-2.

What was the format of the 1930 World Cup?

13 teams took part in the World Cup and they were divided into four groups. The group winners then made it into the semifinals. Uruguay, who were eventually the champions, played Yugoslavia in the semis while Argentina met USA. Both Uruguay and Argentina won their semifinal ties 6-1.

Who were the topscorers of the 1930 World Cup?

Argentine forward Guillermo Stábile was the Golden Boot winner with eight goals to his names. The second-highest goalscorer in the tournament was Uruguay's Pedro Cea who netted five goals. There was no formal Golden Boot Award though back in 1930 as FIFA started the award for the first time in 1982.

Uruguayan goalkeeper Enrique Ballestrero, who played in all the four matches, kept two clean sheets which were in the group stages and conceded the least number of goals (3).

Let's take a look at the 22 Uruguayan players who lifted the World Cup trophy for the first time in history.

The 22-man 1930 World Cup-winning Uruguay squad

Player

Position

Club

Enrique Ballestrero

Goalkeeper

Miramar Misiones, Rampla Juniors and Penarol

Miguel Capuccini

Goalkeeper

Montevideo Wanderers, Penarol

Ernesto Mascheroni

Defender

Olimpia, River Plate, Ambrosiana, Penarol

Jose Nasazzi

Defender

Bella Vista, Nacional

Emilio Recoba

Defender

Nacional

Domingo Tejera

Defender

Montevideo Wanderers

Jose Leandro Andrade

Midfielder

Bella Vista, Nacional, Penarol, Atlanta, Lanús-Talleres, Wanderers, Argentinos Juniors

Lorenzo Fernandez

Midfielder

CA Capurro, River Plate, Atlético Wanderers, Penarol

Alvaro Gestido

Midfielder

Penarol

Angel Melogno

Midfielder

Bella Vista

Conduelo Piriz

Midfielder

Nacional

Carlos Riolfo

Midfielder

Penarol

Juan Carlos Calvo

Forward

Miramar Misiones

Hector Castro

Forward

Nacional, Estudiantes

Pedro Cea

Forward

Central Atletico Lito, Bella Vista, Nacional

Pablo Dorado

Forward

C.A Bella Vista, River Plate

Santos Iriarte

Forward

Racing Montevideo, Penarol

Pedro Petrone

Forward

Solferino Montevideo, Chartley FC, Nacional, Fiorentina

Zoilo Saldombide

Forward

Montevideo Wanderers, Nacional

Hector Scarone

Forward

Nacional, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Palermo

Santos Urdinaran

Forward

Nacional

Peregrino Anselmo

Forward

Penarol