Who won the first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1930?
The first-ever World Cup was held in the year 1930 with Uruguay winning the title. It was the first and only edition of the World Cup where no qualification was held. It was an invitational competition open to all FIFA affiliated nations.
Uruguay were selected as the host nation of the first-ever football World Cup. They also became the first-ever World Champion, beating Argentina in the final 4-2.
What was the format of the 1930 World Cup?
13 teams took part in the World Cup and they were divided into four groups. The group winners then made it into the semifinals. Uruguay, who were eventually the champions, played Yugoslavia in the semis while Argentina met USA. Both Uruguay and Argentina won their semifinal ties 6-1.
Who were the topscorers of the 1930 World Cup?
Argentine forward Guillermo Stábile was the Golden Boot winner with eight goals to his names. The second-highest goalscorer in the tournament was Uruguay's Pedro Cea who netted five goals. There was no formal Golden Boot Award though back in 1930 as FIFA started the award for the first time in 1982.
Uruguayan goalkeeper Enrique Ballestrero, who played in all the four matches, kept two clean sheets which were in the group stages and conceded the least number of goals (3).
Let's take a look at the 22 Uruguayan players who lifted the World Cup trophy for the first time in history.
The 22-man 1930 World Cup-winning Uruguay squad
Player
Position
Club
Enrique Ballestrero
Goalkeeper
Miramar Misiones, Rampla Juniors and Penarol
Miguel Capuccini
Goalkeeper
Montevideo Wanderers, Penarol
Ernesto Mascheroni
Defender
Olimpia, River Plate, Ambrosiana, Penarol
Jose Nasazzi
Defender
Bella Vista, Nacional
Emilio Recoba
Defender
Nacional
Domingo Tejera
Defender
Montevideo Wanderers
Jose Leandro Andrade
Midfielder
Bella Vista, Nacional, Penarol, Atlanta, Lanús-Talleres, Wanderers, Argentinos Juniors
Lorenzo Fernandez
Midfielder
CA Capurro, River Plate, Atlético Wanderers, Penarol
Alvaro Gestido
Midfielder
Penarol
Angel Melogno
Midfielder
Bella Vista
Conduelo Piriz
Midfielder
Nacional
Carlos Riolfo
Midfielder
Penarol
Juan Carlos Calvo
Forward
Miramar Misiones
Hector Castro
Forward
Nacional, Estudiantes
Pedro Cea
Forward
Central Atletico Lito, Bella Vista, Nacional
Pablo Dorado
Forward
C.A Bella Vista, River Plate
Santos Iriarte
Forward
Racing Montevideo, Penarol
Pedro Petrone
Forward
Solferino Montevideo, Chartley FC, Nacional, Fiorentina
Zoilo Saldombide
Forward
Montevideo Wanderers, Nacional
Hector Scarone
Forward
Nacional, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Palermo
Santos Urdinaran
Forward
Nacional
Peregrino Anselmo
Forward
Penarol