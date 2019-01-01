‘World-class’ Klopp backed to deliver more silverware by impressed Liverpool CEO

The German tactician guided the Reds to Champions League glory in 2018-19 and Peter Moore is expecting more major honours to be wrapped up

Jurgen Klopp is a “world-class manager” and will deliver more major silverware for in the years to come, claims Reds CEO Peter Moore.

The German tactician helped to break a seven-year trophy drought in 2018-19.

He had suffered three final defeats as Reds boss, while the Premier League title slipped agonisingly out of reach on the final day of last season.

Klopp was, however, to guide Liverpool to glory in Madrid, with victory over domestic rivals landing the Reds a sixth European Cup triumph.

Having returned the club to winning ways, the challenge now is to keep them there.

Moore is confident that future successes will be secured, with Liverpool boasting the best possible coach at the helm.

He said in a new book called ‘The Official Story of Liverpool’s 2018-2019 Season’: "What has struck me in my second full season here at the club is that the ­chemistry and the talent within the squad - all brought ­together by a world-class manager ­- provides us with great optimism that they will bring even more silverware to this wonderful club.

"Let’s hope that like the old saying about London buses, when one comes along, there are always two or three close behind.

"There is so much to look forward to from this brilliant team.

"You really cannot help but see us winning more trophies, although it is easier said than done.

"Having said that, we have exactly the right infrastructure at Liverpool to give us a chance of making it happen."

Liverpool spent big last summer in an effort to force their way into contention for top prizes.

That investment was rewarded, but it remains to be seen what alterations will be made to the squad in the current transfer window.

Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno have departed at the end of their respective contracts, while Simon Mignolet is eager to find regular football elsewhere.

Klopp is expected to counter those losses with additions, while his side are also considered to still be in need of creative spark in midfield and another proven frontman to compete with Roberto Firmino.

