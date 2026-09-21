World champions: De la Fuente raises the bar, "We are not satisfied with what we have achieved!"

The Spanish Football Federation have ended all speculation, officially announcing that they have extended glory-maker Luis de la Fuente's contract until 2032.

This long-term deal is more than a reward for the European and World titles. It's a declaration of intent, a national project built to rule world football for the coming decade.

From the heart of Las Rozas, the coach delivered one resounding message: what we have achieved is only the beginning.

The federation confirmed the news on Monday at a tribute ceremony held at its Las Rozas headquarters, where de la Fuente reflected on a golden career that began when he joined the federation in 2013.

His titles lined the stage: the European Under-19 Championship, the European Under-21 Championship, the Olympic silver medal in Tokyo 2020, the 2023 UEFA Nations League title, and Euro 2024.

One trophy was missing. The World Cup, the most precious in his cabinet, stayed away not by oversight but because it is currently on display at the Pompidou Centre in Malaga, a symbol of the national celebration of that historic achievement.

"We are not satisfied": an insatiable philosophy

Speaking for the first time after the renewal that keeps him at the head of Spain's technical staff until 2032, de la Fuente struck a note far removed from celebration. He came armed with the language of challenge.

The World Cup-winning coach told the Spanish media: "Success lies in competing, and in doing everything in your power to achieve your goal."

He added: "We are not satisfied with what we have achieved so far, the best has not yet come, there are still many wonderful achievements that we will enjoy."

"Despite winning many titles, my next goal is to keep developing, the team still has a great margin for growth," he continued.

Refusing to speak the language of completed achievements, the Spanish coach stressed that his focus rests entirely on the challenges ahead.

He explained: "We are in a very fragile position, life has taught me to be short-sighted, I deal with things day by day. My goal is to be at my best for the England match and the UEFA Nations League matches that follow."

His enthusiasm spilled over as he added: "But I am particularly excited about qualifying for the 2030 World Cup, which will be in our home, and above all, for Euro 2032, and we will do our utmost to achieve that."

The president's decision: more than just a coach

The real surprise lay in the length of the deal. Extending it until 2032, beyond the 2030 World Cup that Spain will host, was a personal proposal from new federation president Rafael Louzan.

Louzan said in his speech: "It was a proposal that Luis warmly welcomed, and it is the culmination of a long and successful career. I believe it is the right decision; Luis deserves it."

His praise didn't stop at the technical side. It reached the human dimension too. "We have an exceptional person, he embodies everything. Everyone I speak to confirms to me how much esteem Spanish society holds for him, he is a champion and a truly great person," he said.

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With this renewal, the Spanish Football Federation lock in the longest period of technical stability in their modern history. They are betting that the man who returned "La Roja" to the top of the world is the same one capable of keeping them there for many years to come.