'Working with the best in football a dream' - Aston Villa striker Samatta

The Taifa Stars forward has urged upcoming players to work hard towards achieving their goals

captain Mbwana Samatta has revealed he is happy to have fulfilled his dream of rubbing shoulders with the best in football.

The East African joined Premier League side from in 2019, becoming the first Tanzanian to play in . He has since made 14 appearances for the Birmingham-based side, scoring one goal in the process.

View this post on Instagram Ilikuwaga ndoto mwanzo., kwenda mara kwa mara kwa mzee achi(kibanda umiza) maarufu mbagala rangi 3 kuangalia wakicheza. ,Leo niseme ni bahati au ni juhudi kuweza kuwa nao karibu,inaweza kuwa kimoja wapo au vyote lakini nna furaha na nilipotoka mpk nilipo sasa. Haina maana kuwa nimemaliza ila nichukue nafasi hii kuwaambia vijana wanaochipukia kuwa wanaweza kuyakamilisha yale yote ambayo wanayaota. HAINA KUFELI.

the player posted a picture of him and legend John Terry, who is currently serving as the assistant coach at the club, and posted he used to watch top stars in football not knowing he will someday work with them.

"From the beginning, it has been a dream [working with the best in football]," Samatta wrote.

"I used to watch them play in a local joint; today let me admit I am lucky or maybe it is through the hard work that I am now working with them. it might be luck or hard work or both but I am happy with what I have achieved."

The 27-year-old said he is not yet done and has gone to challenge the youngsters to give their best to achieve their dreams.

"I have not yet reached where I want to be," Samatta, who has made 50 appearances for the Taifa Stars and scored 20 goals in the process, continued.

"However, I take this opportunity to challenge all the upcoming players to give their best knowing they can achieve their dreams. It is possible, you cannot fail."

In his earlier interview with Villa TV, the forward revealed how Didier Drogba and Cristiano Ronaldo have inspired him.

The Aston Villa forward singled out the Ivorian for praise for what he did at Chelsea, where he helped the London club lift the trophy in 2012 in Munich.

He also named star Ronaldo as the player who has influenced him most during his formative years.

"I watched so many players and I felt like I wanted to be like them. But let me go with [Didier] Drogba even though inspiring players were so many. He was doing well at Chelsea where he became a champion a few times as well as scoring many goals," Samatta, revealed.

"He helped Chelsea became Champions League winner.

“[Cristiano] Ronaldo is the sporting icon that has influenced me the most. I love how he works hard and is always fighting for the team to win."