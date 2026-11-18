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Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß (74) is confident that new Germany coach Jürgen Klopp (59) will get the national team back on track. The 1974 World Cup winner also took another swipe at Klopp's predecessor, former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann (39).

Speaking to Sport Bild about the disastrous World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico under Nagelsmann and the rebuilding process begun by Klopp, Hoeneß said: “I don’t think there’ll be another family outing with wife and children like that under Jürgen. I think he’ll bring discipline and order back.”

Hoeneß was referring to conditions at Germany's World Cup base in Winston Salem, in the US state of North Carolina, last summer . Those conditions became a major talking point after the tournament . Before the embarrassing round-of-32 exit against Paraguay, the base had, among other things, hosted so-called “Family Days” when players' families could visit them. Experts saw the visits as a possible source of distraction and lack of focus. Nagelsmann himself faced even stronger criticism when it emerged that he had cycled to a training session with his wife Lena and that his mother had even stayed at the World Cup base.

The DFB and Nagelsmann parted ways shortly after the tournament. Klopp succeeded him and signed a contract running until 2030. Hoeneß, who had publicly criticised Nagelsmann several times before the World Cup , does not expect a repeat of what happened in Winston Salem under Klopp. Klopp is, after all, “hungry himself. But I don’t expect him to work miracles and for everything to happen quickly. We have to give him time.”

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The former Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool manager has made a strong start . After a first international break devoted to experimenting with a 44-player XXL squad, Germany produced strong performances in their final two Nations League group games. A 3-1 win over Serbia in Belgrade was followed by a dazzling 5-0 demolition of arch-rivals the Netherlands in Berlin on Monday evening .

What comes next for Germany under Jürgen Klopp in the Nations League?

Germany have therefore reached the Nations League quarter-finals as group winners and will face either Spain, Norway or Belgium. The draw takes place at midday on Friday, while the last-eight ties will be played in spring 2027.

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Hoeneß also has high hopes that Per Mertesacker (42) will bring change and fresh impetus to the DFB. The Rio World Cup winner takes over as managing director of sport in January. From 2018 until summer 2026, he successfully ran English champions Arsenal's youth academy. Hoeneß said he expected “many things in youth development to improve now”.