Women's World Cup on Australian TV: How to watch & live stream all the games

Here's how you can watch the Women's World Cup in France from Australia

The 2019 Women's World Cup kicks off in on June 7 with the final to be played one month later on July 7.

The tournament will begin with a match between France and in Paris with 52 games to be played in total between 24 nations across nine cities.

This will be the eighth edition of the Women's World Cup with VAR to be used at the tournament for the first time.

, also known as the Matildas, are considered dark horses in France and have been drawn in a relatively easy group consisting of , and .

Alen Stajcic's side suffered a 3-0 loss to the Netherlands in their final match before the World Cup and will begin the tournament against Italy on June 9.

How to watch the Women's World Cup in Australia

Australian TV channel Online stream SBS Optus Sport

While Australia might be thousands of kilometres away from the action in France, football fans Down Under can still follow the tournament closely.

For traditional TV viewers, every Matildas game will be shown on free-to-air broadcaster SBS, along with the opening game, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

Optus Sport meanwhile boast full rights to every 52 games of the Women's World Cup in Australia with all matches available on their platform.

The streaming service is available to Optus customers on eligible Optus mobile or broadband plans, though non-Optus customers can subscribe for $14.99 per month.

For fans wanting to watch the match on their television, subscribers can access the stream through Fetch, Xbox or one of a variety of streaming devices, which include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast.



Meanwhile, those wanting to watch the game on laptop or PC can simply log onto the Optus Sport website to view the live action.

For fans on the go, there is a mobile and tablet app that is compatible with IOS and Android devices. This can be downloaded from the app story and subscribers can log in with their username and password to view the action wherever they are.

All matches on Optus Sport can be watched on replay and via condensed highlight packages known as 'mini matches'.