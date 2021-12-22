Sweden is the highest-ranked women's football team in Europe and the second-highest ranked team in the world after the US Women's National Team (USWMNT).

In the last women's world cup, which was held in 2019, the Swedish women finished third. They lost to Netherlands 1-0 in the semifinal and then defeated England 2-1 in the third-place play-off.

Sweden is followed by Germany and France in the second and third position in Europe respectively. Netherlands, who had finished runners-up in the 2019 World Cup losing to USA in the final, are in fourth place and England are currently occupying the fifth spot in the UEFA rankings.

Here, we take a look at the number of matches the top five European countries played in the last five years and compared to them, how many matches did the top five Asian teams play along with the Indan women's team.

If we consider 2021, India played 12 international matches which was the same as the matches played by Germany, who are ranked No.3 in the world. In fact, India played more matches than England (ranked eighth in the world) who played only 9 games.

European teams on an average play 18 to 20 international matches in a calendar year.

How many matches did Sweden play? (2017-2021)

Year Matches Competitions 2017 18 Friendlies (7), 2019 World Cup Qualifiers (3), UEFA Women's Euro 2017 (4), Algarve Cup (4) 2018 13 Friendlies (4), 2019 World Cup Qualifiers (5), Algarve Cup (4) 2019 17 Friendlies (4), UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Qualifiers (3), 2019 World Cup (7), Algarve Cup (3) 2020 8 UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Qualifiers (5), Algarve Cup (3) 2021 18 2023 World Cup Qualifiers (5), Friendlies (7), Tokyo Olympics (6)

How many matches did Germany play? (2017-2021)

Year Matches Competitions 2017 14 Friendlies (3), 2019 World Cup Qualifiers (4), UEFA Women's Euro 2017 (4), SheBelieves Cup (3) 2018 11 Friendlies (4), 2019 World Cup Qualifiers (4), SheBelieves Cup (3) 2019 14 Friendlies (5), UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Qualifiers (4), 2019 World Cup (5) 2020 8 UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Qualifiers (4), Friendlies (1), Algarve Cup (3) 2021 12 2023 World Cup Qualifiers (6), Friendlies (6)

How many matches did France play? (2017-2021)

Year Matches Competitions 2017 17 Friendlies (10), UEFA Women's Euro 2017 (4), SheBelieves Cup (3) 2018 10 Friendlies (7), SheBelieves Cup (3) 2019 16 UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Qualifiers (2), Friendlies (9), 2019 World Cup (5) 2020 9 UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Qualifiers (6), Tournoi de France (3) 2021 14 2023 World Cup Qualifiers (6), Friendlies (5), Tournoi de France (3)

How many matches did Netherlands play? (2017-2021)

Year Matches Competitions 2017 22 2019 World Cup Qualifiers (3), Friendlies (9), UEFA Women's Euro 2017 (6), Algarve Cup (4) 2018 14 2019 World Cup Qualifiers (9), Algarve Cup (4), Friendly (1) 2019 20 UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Qualifiers (6), 2019 World Cup (7), Friendlies (4), Algarve Cup (3) 2020 10 UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Qualifiers (4), Friendlies (3), Tournoi de France (3) 2021 17 Friendlies (8), 2023 World Cup Qualifiers (5), Tokyo Olympics (4)

How many matches did England play? (2017-2021)

Year Matches Competitions 2017 18 Friendlies (7), SheBelieves Cup (3), UEFA Women's Euro 2017 (5),2019 World Cup Qualifiers (3) 2018 12 SheBelieves Cup (3), 2019 World Cup Qualifiers (5), Friendlies (4) 2019 20 SheBelieves Cup (3), Friendlies (10), 2019 World Cup (7) 2020 5 SheBelieves Cup (3), Friendlies (2) 2021 9 Friendlies (3), 2023 World Cup Qualifiers (6)

How many matches did India play? (2017-2021)