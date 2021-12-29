Women's football: How have the Indian national team performed in 2021?

The Indian women's football team has travelled to six countries in 2021 to lock horns against quality sides as part of their preparations for the upcoming AFC Asian Women's Cup 2022. The AIFF (All India Football Federation) have done an incredible job in giving the opportunity to the team to play matches abroad even as the world is fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

They have played 14 matches in the calendar and all of them have been held on foreign shores. Out of the 14, they have won three and have lost on 11 other occasions. The Blue Tigresses did not have a bright start to the year as they lost all matches in the Turkish Women's Cup which included an 8-0 loss to Russia. Their poor continued during the friendly trip to Uzbekistan as they again lost both the matches. After the poor string of results coach Maymol Rocky vacated the post and the federation roped in a veteran in Thomas Dennerby.

The Swedish coach had his first training camp in August in Jamshedpur where he called up 30 players. In October, the team flew to Dubai where they won their first match of the calendar year against UAE. However, in their next encounter with Tunisia, they went down 1-0. But there was a visible improvement in the performance of the squad. In their next outing, they ousted Bahrain 5-0 with Pyari Xaxa scoring a brace. In their final exposure trip to Brazil, they took on the Selecao along with Chile and Venezuela. Although they lost the three matches, they put up a valiant fight and Manisha Kalyan grabbed headlines for her strike against Brazil.

Let us now take a look at all the results of 2021.

Date Competition Fixture Score February 17 Turkish Women's Cup Serbia vs India 2-0 February 19 Turkish Women's Cup Russia vs India 8-0 February 23 Turkish Women's Cup India vs Ukraine 2-3 April 5 Friendly Uzbekistan vs India 1-0 April 8 Friendly India vs Belarus 1-2 October 2 Friendly UAE vs India 1-4 October 4 Friendly India vs Tunisia 0-1 October 10 Friendly Bahrain vs India 0-5 October 13 Friendly India vs Chinese Taipei 1-0 October 20 Friendly Hammarby IF vs India 3-2 October 23 Friendly Djurgardens IF vs India 1-0 November 25 2021 Torneio Internacional de Manaus de Futebol Feminino Brazil vs India 6-1 November 28 2021 Torneio Internacional de Manaus de Futebol Feminino Chile vs India 0-3 December 1 2021 Torneio Internacional de Manaus de Futebol Feminino Venezuela vs India 2-1

Who is the top scorer of the India Women's team in 2021?

Name Goals Manisha Kalyan 4 Indumathi Kathiresan, Pyari Xaxa 3 Sangita Basfore 2 Sweety Devi, Anju Tamang, Renu, Manisha Panna, Dangmei Grace 1

How many goals have the India Women's team scored in 2021?

India have scored 17 goals in 2021.

How many goals have the India Women's team conceded in 2021?

India have conceded 33 goals in the calendar year.

India's performance at a glance