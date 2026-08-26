A bittersweet day for the Italian league's representatives in the Women’s Champions League.Juventus won in style, beating St.Polten 3-0 away from home to put one foot in the next round. Inter had a tougher night, losing 2-0 away to Wolfsburg and leaving themselves in serious danger of elimination.





JUVE - Juventus turned in a superb display, winning the first leg of the third qualifying round 3-0 away to St.Polten and putting a firm seal on qualification thanks to a brace from Pinto and a brilliant goal from Martina Rosucci. Guerrero’s side had little trouble and, on 2 September in Biella, only need to finish the job to reach the league phase, where Roma are already waiting.

INTER - Inter’s Women’s Champions League adventure may already be hanging by a thread. They lost 2-0 away to Wolfsburg and, in seven days' time, will need something special in the second leg of the third qualifying round. Sassarini’s side fell behind to goals from Prasnikar and Kuver but still held firm against the Germans despite going down to 10 early in the second half after a straight red for Robustellini.