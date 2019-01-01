Wolves-bound Cutrone confirms AC Milan exit

The Italy international has confirmed he is on his way to England, ending a 12-year association with the Rossoneri

Patrick Cutrone says he is disappointed to be leaving but is excited to be joining Premier League side .

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are reportedly close to sealing a £20 million ($24m) move for the striker, who confirmed on Monday he is swapping San Siro for Molineux.

Cutrone, 21, looked at home when he broke into Gennaro Gattuso's side two seasons ago, scoring 18 goals in all competitions.

Fewer starting chances resulted in a less prolific second campaign in 2018-19 and a switch to now beckons.

"Reading all the messages from the fans made me emotional," Cutrone told reporters. "It means that I've done a good thing.

"Am I disappointed? Well, you have seen yourselves. I have nothing to say. I am always ready and charged.

"I wish the best for Milan fans and my team-mates. My departure from Milan affects me as well but that's life and some decisions are taken.

"I will look to do my best. Now I only think about integrating well and doing well there. I'm ready and excited to join Wolves. It's a big challenge for me."

Cutrone joined Milan's academy in 2007 and won his first - and so far only - Italy cap last March against , when the latter ran out 2-0 winners at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Cutrone joins one of the Premier League’s most exciting outfits, having finished seventh in their return to the league last season, just 12 months after promotion from the Championship.

The Midlands club secured qualification for the and in the first leg of their second qualifying round they beat Crusaders FC 2-0 at home. The return leg is this Thursday in Belfast.

Wolves have signed three players already this summer transfer window, including the acquisition of Raul Jimenez from for a club-record fee of £30 million ($37m).

Jimenez scored 13 goals and assisted eight in 38 Premier League appearance for Wolves last season, and the club were desperate to tie him to a permanent contract.