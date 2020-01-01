Wogu bags hat-trick, Ogbiabekhva and Niyolle score as Minsk crush Bostor

The Nigerian duo and Cameroonian were on an impressive form again as the Belarusian outfit recorded yet another big away victory on Sunday

Chioma Wogu netted her first hat-trick for Minsk and made an assist as Emuidzhi Ogbiabekhva and Alvina Niyolle scored one each in their 8-0 triumph over Bostor on Sunday.

The African trio had made an impressive start to the season as they found the back of the net in their team's 10-0 opening victory over Dnepr Mogilev at home a week ago.

The Belarusian Super Women's Cup winners continued their high-flying form when Wogu opened the scoring for the visitors just two minutes into the encounter.

Oghiabekhva doubled the lead from Wogu's assist in the 21st minute and Wogu grabbed her second and Minsk's third of the match on the brink of half-time.

After the restart, Anastasiya Pobegaylo scored a fourth of the game for Minsk 11 minutes into the half, before Niyolle added the fifth in the 59th minute.

Wogu, who made her first professional move abroad to Belarus in March, headed home to bag her first career hat-trick and team's sixth five minutes later.

Anastasiya Kharlanava extended Minsk's lead in the 70th minute, scoring the seventh goal before Viktoriya Sidorchuk compounded the hosts' woes with an own-goal six minutes from full-time.

Cote d'Ivoire's Cisse Nadege lasted the duration as 's Ogbiabekhva played for 59 minutes, while compatriot Wogu and 's Niyolle were in action for 75 and 78 minutes, respectively.

In two appearances, Ogbiabekhva and Wogu have scored four goals each while Niyolle got two goals for Minsk this season.

The away victory keeps holders Minsk at the top of the table with six points and 18 goals from two games and they are scheduled to host Zorka-BDU on May 16 in their next fixture..