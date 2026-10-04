Portugal continue to shine without their captain Cristiano Ronaldo. They turned a deficit against Norway into a thrilling 2-1 win, booking a place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League and proving they have the attacking solutions to make the difference as a new generation of stars emerges.

Jorge Jesus's men produced a strong performance against Norway, their second win over the same opponents by the same scoreline after last Sunday's victory. Top of Group Four, they are reinforcing the talk about Portugal's identity in the post-Ronaldo era and their ability to keep competing with fresh faces.

The start was even, but Norway nearly opened the scoring in the 26th minute before Diogo Costa brilliantly denied Antonio Nusa. Kristoffer Ajer then put Norway ahead in the 36th minute, latching onto Martin Odegaard's long free-kick and firing a powerful effort into the net.

Portugal hit back fast. Joao Cancelo levelled in the 38th minute with a superb strike from inside the penalty area, finishing off a throw-in from Nuno Mendes, and the first half ended 1-1.

After the break, the tempo dropped. Erling Haaland almost restored Norway's lead in the 61st minute, but his shot flashed past the post, and he limped off injured six minutes later.

With the match drifting towards a draw, Goncalo Ramos struck the winner in the 79th minute, turning Joao Felix's pass into the net after Vitinha had started the move. Francisco Conceicao saw red in the 86th minute, yet Portugal held on to the end, confirming their ambitions do not hinge on Ronaldo.

Elsewhere in the group, Denmark beat Wales 1-0 through a Rasmus Hojlund penalty in the 75th minute. The result lifts them up to second, three points clear of Norway and Wales.