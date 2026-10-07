Portugal have surged into the top five of the FIFA world rankings released this Wednesday, the only side to force a genuine breakthrough inside the top ten and a sign of their footballing resurgence.

Two places up in one go, Portugal now sit fifth, according to FIFA's updated national team rankings. A perfect UEFA Nations League window did the damage, with four straight wins over Norway home and away, Wales and Denmark.

Their climb cost Brazil and Morocco, who each slipped a place in the only other movement within the top ten after both stumbled to draws in friendlies.

Spain soar at the summit

Spain reign at the top. World Cup winners for a second time this summer, they stretched their lead with a blistering Nations League start of four wins on the bounce, the pick of them a 3-2 victory over England, plus two over Croatia and another against the Czech Republic.

Argentina clung to second after an emotional 3-0 win over Benin on Tuesday evening, the night Lionel Messi pulled on the national shirt for the final time. France and England rounded out the top four, while Belgium, the Netherlands and Mexico kept their places inside the top ten.









Four impressive wins on the spin, 4-1 over Peru, 4-2 over Chile, 3-0 over Mexico and 1-0 over Canada, still counted for nothing for the United States. They stayed stuck in sixteenth.

Rwanda the dark horse

Rwanda stole the show with the biggest leap of the update. They vaulted nine places to 119th after a priceless 2-1 win over Cape Verde, one of the leading candidates to reach the World Cup, in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on 29 September.

Sierra Leone, by contrast, were the heaviest fallers. Two defeats in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers dropped them eight places to 130th.

FIFA release their next ranking update on 18 November.