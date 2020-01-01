‘Without Aubameyang, Arsenal can’t finish in top six’ – Aston Villa legend Agbonlahor wants contract renewal

The ex-England international highlighted the influence of the Gabonese star in Mikel Arteta's team and wants his contract saga resolved in no time

Former striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged to give Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang whatever he wants.

The 31-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium but the club is yet to confirm whether the Gabon international has signed a new deal even though several reports claim he has agreed a three-year contract.

After Alexandre Lacazette's opener and Gabriel Magalhaes' debut goal, Aubameyang sealed Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over at Craven Cottage on Saturday with his curling strike in the 57th-minute.

More teams

The finish was similar to his opening goal in the Gunners’ FA Community Shield win against a fortnight ago.

Agbonlahor who played in the Premier League for 10 years before Aston Villa suffered relegation in the 2015-16 season, thinks Aubameyang has taken over Thierry Henry’s trademark finish during his stint in North London.

“When I saw Aubameyang’s goal I thought, ‘he’s going to whip it here’,” Agbonlahor told Talk Sport.

“He did it in the Community Shield too… I mean, Henry did it in every game for 10 seasons for Arsenal, but it looks like that’s Aubameyang’s trademark now.

“It’s so important to get Aubameyang signed up; I don’t care if it’s £400,000-a-week, give him whatever he wants.

“Without him, Arsenal have got no chance of finishing in the top six, but with him I think they have a chance of finishing in the top four.

“I know Arsenal fans are going to get carried away but I feel like they should get carried away.

Article continues below

“Adding Willian – he was a star yesterday with three assists – with a couple more signings in the right positions and I think Arsenal can definitely break into the top-four.”

A top-four finish would see the Gunners return to the after a three-year absence from the tournament.

They will be eager to maintain their impressive start to the 2020-21 campaign when they host for their next Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.