According to Calciomercato, AC Milan are weighing up a move for an unattached player, with a free agent now under consideration as reinforcements.

Alexis Saelemaekers and Pervis Estupinan both look set for lengthy spells out, leaving the Rossoneri badly short on the left. Saelemaekers has aggravated the medial malleolus he broke in 2024 and must undergo surgery next week.

Gazzetta dello Sport puts his lay-off at at least four months. Estupinan picked up a knee injury on international duty with Ecuador and could also be sidelined for a long period. That leaves coach Ruben Amorim without his entire left flank, with Saelemaekers also having featured through the middle in attack.

After Bayern departure: could Guerreiro even end his career?

Raphael Guerreiro can fill that role too and Bayern Munich used him there regularly in the final half-season of his spell at the club. After hugely successful years at Borussia Dortmund, where he posted 40 goals and 50 assists in 224 games, the Portuguese joined the German record champions on a free transfer in 2023. But fierce competition in his strongest positions meant he was only rarely first choice.

Bayern still used him 95 times in all competitions, and he returned 14 goals and eight assists. His contract expired on 30 June and the club did not extend it. Afterwards, there were even rumours doing the rounds that at the age of 32, Guerreiro was already thinking about ending his career.

He was also linked with a move to Portugal. That would be a notable step, because Guerreiro has never played there, having been born in France, where he started his footballing career with Clairefontaine and Caen.

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AC Milan: is Dani Carvajal coming instead of Raphael Guerreiro?

Back in July, Tuttosport and Gazzetta dello Sport reported on possible interest from Milan, because Estupinan was close to joining Aston Villa. However, the transfer collapsed, so the Rossneri initially had no need. The injury crisis has changed that.

Calciomercato adds that the former Bayern and Dortmund professional is not the only free-agent option under consideration in the fashion capital. Milan are also said to be discussing Dani Carvajal internally.

Carvajal's situation is similar. Like Guerreiro, the 34-year-old Real Madrid legend was not offered a new contract by Los Blancos and had to leave after 451 professional appearances. In Carvajal's case too, there was subsequently speculation about the end of his career.