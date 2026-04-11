Within two minutes of the Heracles vs. Ajax match, a large number of viewers were collectively irritated by the same issue

Within minutes of kick-off, the match between Heracles Almelo and Ajax triggered frustration among viewers. Social media quickly filled with complaints that the clubs’ chosen kits—Heracles’ predominantly black-and-white home strip and Ajax’s cream third jersey—were barely distinguishable on television.

Supporters and neutral viewers agree: the colour choice is confusing. Heracles’ predominantly black-and-white home shirt and Ajax’s cream third kit have been labelled an unfortunate combination.

“According to the KNVB, Ajax’s blue away shirt didn’t contrast well enough with Heracles’ black-and-white kit,” explains supporters’ club Ajax Life on X, adding sarcastically: “Fortunately, the colour of the third shirt is easy to distinguish!”

On X, viewers vent their frustration en masse. Maris writes: “They could have at least put on different shirts.”

Another user asks, “Who came up with this? White and white.”

Stefanovic agrees, noting: “Those shirts at #HerAja look far too similar.”

Phyllis sums it up cynically: “Handy, white against cream 🙄.”

Others find humour in the mix-up: Mika024 quips, “Great choice of kit,” and Tim adds, “A colour-blind person sees the same as us when it comes to the #heraja shirts.”

Finally, Mouzzi sums up the issue succinctly: “Great colour combination, you really have to look closely to tell who’s who.”