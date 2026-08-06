A Brazilian club has pulled off the loan signings of three players from three different Saudi Roshn League clubs, all in less than 24 hours.

It began on Wednesday evening, when Al-Nassr announced they had agreed to loan Brazilian winger Wesley Teixeira to Cruzeiro for one season, with no buy option included.

Less than a day later, within just six minutes, two more Saudi clubs confirmed loan deals sending their players to the same Brazilian side for next season.

Neom went first. At nine o'clock on Thursday evening, they announced Uruguayan striker Luciano Rodriguez would join Cruzeiro on a one-season loan.

Six minutes later, Al-Ettifaq followed suit, agreeing to loan Portuguese winger Joao Costa to the same Brazilian club for one sporting season.

Just like that, Cruzeiro have assembled their entire attacking line from the Saudi League. Wesley and Costa will play on the flanks, behind out-and-out striker Luciano Rodriguez.

Cruzeiro currently sit seventh in the Brazilian League with 30 points from 21 matches. They have won eight, drawn six and lost seven.