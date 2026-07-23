The Kings League World Cup gets under way in Milan from 26 July to 1 August, bringing together the best 16 teams from across the world. This edition unites the elite champions of the global leagues and features teams headed by some of world football's biggest names, among them Spain's World Cup winner Lamine Yamal and Brazilian star Neymar.

Two teams carry the flag for the Middle East and North Africa. Darbaha, the region's Kings League champion, and Fawaz both arrive in Italy chasing a standout Arab presence at the biggest tournament in the Kings League system.

Saudi content creator Musaid Al-Fozan adds another layer, taking on the role of co-president of the Fawaz team. It is a move that reflects the growing presence of Arab content creators on the global stage.

Darbaha open their campaign on 26 July with a heavyweight clash against Spanish side Los Troncos, holders of the World Cup title from last season, in one of the standout fixtures of the opening round. Fawaz get going a day later, on 27 July, against Atletico Parceiros, the team headed by Colombian star James Rodriguez.

Darbaha say the return to the Kings League through the World Cup is a huge source of motivation, and they insist the goal goes far beyond simply taking part.

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He added: "We feel great excitement about returning to competition, and Milan represents an important stop for us. We aspire to represent Saudi Arabia in the best possible way, and we believe we are capable of competing for the title. We have a distinguished team, and we are seeking to produce football worthy of our fans."

Their fighting spirit, he stressed, comes straight from the Morocco national team and its striking World Cup displays. "The closest example for us is the Morocco national team, not because we imitate them, but because they play with a collective spirit and never give up. Some may not place us among the favourites, but on the pitch everything is different. We play with our heart, we fight for every ball, and we believe we are capable of winning against any opponent."

Fawaz, for their part, arrive with lofty ambitions after being crowned champions of the Middle East and North Africa Kings League. The aim, they say, is to keep the momentum going and challenge for the world title.

He said: "We produced performances that pleased our fans in the regional tournament, and we look forward to repeating that in Milan. We enter the World Cup with the same mentality with which we played the Kings League in the region, which is the pursuit of winning every match. We trust in the potential of our team, and we believe we are capable of achieving a great accomplishment in this edition."

He added: "Representing the Arab world in a tournament of this size is a responsibility we take pride in, and we hope our participation reflects the true level of football in our region. Our message is that Arab teams are capable of competing with the best teams in the world, and this is only the beginning of what we can offer on the international stage."

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Sixteen teams qualified from Kings League tournaments around the world during the 2025-2026 season. The format guarantees each side at least two matches in the first stage: two wins send a team into the knockout rounds, while two defeats mean an early exit.

Founded by former Spanish football star Gerard Pique, the Kings League is an innovative global tournament that blends football with digital entertainment through inventive playing rules. Its teams are headed by an elite mix of football stars, content creators and influencers. Since launching, it has drawn millions of followers to become one of the fastest-growing football competitions in the world.