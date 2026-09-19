Egypt's Mohamed Salah caught fire in front of goal for Trabzonspor as they hosted Galatasaray in the standout fixture of the Turkish Super League's seventh round on Saturday evening.

The Egyptian Pharaoh wasted no time. Breaking away on the counter in the fourth minute, Salah carried the ball from inside his own half, raced clear one-on-one with goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir and slotted home.

By the 39th minute, Salah had turned provider, teeing up Nuh Saviolo for the hosts' second.

Salah struck again in the 44th minute for his personal double and Trabzonspor's third, finishing off a fine pass from Francolino to send the sides in at the break with the home side 3-0 up.

That took Salah to six goals in the Turkish League with Trabzonspor, following strikes against Amed Sportif and Genclerbirligi and a brace against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Trabzonspor are chasing a first win under new German coach Thomas Reis. Galatasaray, meanwhile, want three points to keep their grip on sole leadership of the table.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums