Ugandan boxer Aziz Abdul, grandson of the former Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, was stripped of his medal at the African Boxing Championships after he threw a punch at his Egyptian opponent Mohamed Hussein following the final bell of the 90kg final, in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

Nicknamed "Ringo", the 25-year-old lost his temper once the bout ended. He had already moved away from the exchange the moment he heard the bell, then threw a punch to the back of Hussein's head as the Egyptian turned away from him.

Read also

In numbers: Ez Abde tops a prestigious list in the Champions League

Mbappé tops the Champions League team of the week: a complete absence of Barcelona players

The blow sent Hussein to the ground. Officials rushed in and disqualified the Ugandan on the spot, and Abdul left the ring before his Egyptian opponent was declared the winner.

Losing the gold was not the end of it. Abdul also forfeited the silver medal he would have received for reaching the final.

A new crisis

Within the space of a few months, this is the second time Abdul has been thrown out of a major competition for a violation. He suffered the same fate at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last July.

Against England's Delicious Orie in the super heavyweight quarter-finals, Abdul was disqualified after the referees ruled that he had delivered a headbutt. He had already picked up two warnings, and the third violation ended his participation in the championship.

The Ugandan hit out at the officiating after his disqualification, accusing the referees of bias and racism against African boxers, according to the British newspaper "The Sun".

Abdul had arrived in Scotland declaring his wish to become the "new King of Scotland", a nod to one of the titles his grandfather Idi Amin bestowed upon himself while ruling Uganda.

Idi Amin seized power in Uganda in 1971 and ruled the country for eight years before he was overthrown and forced to flee into exile.

His rule brought widespread violations and mass killings, with victims estimated at hundreds of thousands. He also became known for handing himself extraordinary titles, among them "King of Scotland".







