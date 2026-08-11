Al-Ittihad thrashed Al-Jazira to complete the Saudi contingent of five in the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite for the 2026-2027 season.

The Tigers ran out 4-1 winners on Tuesday at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, in the preliminary round qualifying for the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn opened the scoring in the 12th minute. French winger Moussa Diaby whipped in a cross the defence failed to clear, the ball dropped to Bergwijn and he struck it first time.

Bergwijn doubled the lead in the 38th minute. Diaby again broke away brilliantly down the right flank and picked him out, and the Dutchman finished superbly past goalkeeper Ali Khaseif.

Algeria's Houssem Aouar made it three in the 54th minute. Left-back Fares Abidi crossed onto the head of Serbian defender Jan-Carlo Simic, who nodded it down to Aouar in front of goal, and he slotted home.

Marwan Al-Sahafi added the fourth in the 68th minute, just minutes after replacing Diaby, tapping in an excellent low cross from Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

Simon Banza grabbed the hosts' only goal in the 80th minute, turning a cross past Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

The win was Al-Ittihad's first outing of the new season under German coach Jens Wessing, who took charge as successor to former Portuguese boss Sergio Conceicao.

Al-Ittihad now qualify for the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite, the fifth Saudi side to reach it after Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah.

The Dean continue their Asian campaign for a second season running, having bowed out of the upcoming edition of the AFC Champions League Elite at the quarter-final stage following defeat to Japan's Machida Zelvia.