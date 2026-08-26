Barcelona refused to sit on the sidelines after the assault that shook their supporters in Elche. President Joan Laporta acted first. Then one of the team's leaders on the pitch stepped up to show his solidarity in his own way.

Gavi threw his full weight behind the minor assaulted by the National Police last Sunday near the Martínez Valero stadium, before kick-off in the Elche versus Barcelona match.

The midfielder's gesture came via the Instagram account of the "Sant Antoni Barcelona" supporters' club, where he left a simple but powerful message: four emojis. Two arms for strength and support. Two hearts, one blue and one red, a nod of affection and solidarity to the young man and his family.

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Fury had already swept through the Catalan club. Clips spread online documenting an arrest branded "disproportionate and violent" against the minor, whose crime was carrying the Catalan independence flag, the "Estelada".

Laporta had taken the initiative yesterday, contacting the victim's father directly. He offered the club's full support and its legal backing should the family choose to take the police's conduct to court.

He went further still. Publicly condemning what happened, Laporta announced a symbolic escalation: he intends to stage an "independence flag celebration" during the team's upcoming match against Athletic Bilbao as a sign of freedom of expression. At the same time, he made clear there would be no tribute for the World Cup winners, a pointed rejection.