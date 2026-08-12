With the start of the season: a surprise at Al-Nassr regarding Ronaldo

Al-Nassr are preparing to begin the defence of their Saudi Pro League title without their captain and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The season gets under way against Al-Fateh next Saturday, in the opening round of the league, before Al-Diriyah await three days later in the round of 32 of the King's Cup. Both matches will be held in the capital Riyadh.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Ronaldo's absence comes after the club granted him additional leave once his Portugal duties at the 2026 World Cup ended, keeping him out of the team's pre-season preparation programme.

Al-Nassr's captain used the rest period to complete his marriage to the Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez. He is set to join training once his leave ends.