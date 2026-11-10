Saudi Arabia have lost the top scorer of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", roughly 72 hours before their first friendly of the current international break against South Korea.

Next Friday brings the clash with South Korea during the current camp in the Qatari capital Doha, a friendly to prepare for the upcoming fixtures.

The national team's official account on "X" revealed that Lens full-back Saud Abdulhamid took part in group training for the first time, having arrived at the camp yesterday, Monday.

Firas Al-Buraikan tells a different story. The Al-Ahli striker remained absent from group training, laid low by a bout of cold that raises doubts over his availability for the South Korea match.

Al-Buraikan ranks among the most important players in the Saudi setup. He claimed the top scorer title at the last edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" and helped fire Saudi Arabia to the crown for the first time in 23 years.

Another friendly follows in the Doha camp, with Uzbekistan the opponents on Tuesday 17 November.