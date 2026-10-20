Nigeria's George Ilenikhena has snatched the crown from Al-Ittihad team-mate Youssef En-Nesyri at the Saudi club this season in the Roshn League.

Al-Ittihad visited Al-Ettifaq on Tuesday at the hosts' stadium in Dammam, in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Ilenikhena opened the scoring in the 16th minute. He collected a backheel from Colombia's Richard Rios inside the box and lashed it straight into the net with his left foot.

It was the Nigerian's fifth goal for Al-Ittihad in the current Roshn League campaign, making him the "Tigers'" top scorer in the competition.

That strike edged him ahead of En-Nesyri, who has also netted five in the league this season. The Nigerian holds the advantage with two assists for his team-mates to the Moroccan's none, and he has played one game fewer.

The pair have battled for the central striker role at Al-Ittihad since the campaign began, after Ilenikhena shone and scored several decisive goals that forced him back into the plans of German coach Jens Fiesinger.