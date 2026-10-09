With onions and eye drops: former Paris star apologises for insulting Laurent Blanc

Ten years after insulting Laurent Blanc, his former manager at Paris Saint-Germain, during a live broadcast on the "Periscope" app, Ivorian right-back Serge Aurier has offered an apology of dubious sincerity as part of a satirical sketch produced by France's "Canal+".

The 33-year-old appeared on "Inspector Mathoux", presented by Hervé Mathoux, where he was pushed to offer a "more sincere" apology to his former boss. He wasn't convinced. "I can't pretend...," he insisted at the start.

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The affair dates back to the 2015-2016 season, when Aurier turned on his manager and some of his team-mates. He branded Blanc "a sissy", a jibe that sparked a crisis inside Paris Saint-Germain.

Aurier later justified it all to "RMC Sport": "If you look closely at the video, I'm in the middle of a rant. These are questions I don't even pay attention to while I'm answering, because the app has a lot of people on it, and it was for a laugh. After that, today, I realise it really was a big piece of foolishness, because it's a big deal."

The club sidelined him for two months. Blanc, meanwhile, felt bitter over the lack of backing from the board, with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi visiting Aurier in the reserve team just a month after the crisis erupted.

An apology with onions and eye drops

A full decade on, with Aurier now coaching an under-15 side at Lens, he used his "Canal+" appearance to apologise to Blanc, though it seems the channel did the pushing.

Out came the onions, the eye drops and the sad piano music. Aurier then read a message off sheets of paper addressed to his former manager: "Dear Laurent, if only you knew how much I regret it. Ten years have passed, and I don't stop thinking about you. I didn't mean a single word. Let's talk over a cup of coffee. I'm inviting you, and I insist. Please, coach, forgive me."

How sincere any of it was remains in serious doubt, given Aurier admitted himself that he can't pretend. A response from Blanc, the former France national team boss, is still awaited.



