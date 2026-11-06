With memories of Real Madrid: did Theo Hernandez deliberately mock Zidane?

Al-Hilal's France full-back Theo Hernandez has stirred up controversy, just minutes after being left out of the "Les Bleus" squad for the current international break.

France manager Zinedine Zidane dropped Hernandez from his squad for this window, with the side set to face Italy and Turkey in the final round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Minutes after the squad dropped, the full-back posted a tweet with a laughing emoji on his official "X" account, then quickly deleted it.

Followers read the post as a dig at Zidane. It is, after all, the second time he has been snubbed, following a similar omission last September.

Next matches ITA UEFA Nations League A 14:45 FRA

Hernandez had been a regular under former boss Didier Deschamps. Everything changed with "Zizou" in charge, and the call-up still has not come.

Oddly enough, Theo played under Zidane at Real Madrid during the 2017-2018 season, arriving from Atletico Madrid. The pair worked together across 23 matches, in which he provided 3 assists, before a loan move to Real Sociedad.

The 29-year-old has made 49 appearances for France since his first call-up in 2021. He has scored only two goals but chipped in with 11 assists.