Barcelona are sending a large delegation to London tomorrow, Monday, to attend the ceremony of the 70th Ballon d'Or awards. President Joan Laporta leads the group, accompanied by all the club's nominees across the various categories.

The list of representatives at the ceremony includes: Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, Rodri, Joan García, Cata Coll, Esmee Brugts, Patri Guijarro, Caroline Graham Hansen, Clàudia Pina, Ewa Pajor, Vicky López, Clara Serrajordi and Bruna Vilamala.

On the institutional side, vice-presidents Rafa Yuste and Elena Fort will join Laporta, alongside board members Xavi Puig and Xavier Barnils, plus sporting department figures Deco, Bojan Krkić, Alejandro Echevarría, Enric Masip and Marc Vives, according to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

This year's ceremony marks a first. London hosts it instead of Paris, with the organisers choosing the British capital to honour Stanley Matthews, winner of the first Ballon d'Or in 1956.

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Two well-known figures from the world of football and television will present the event: Thierry Henry, the former Barcelona and Arsenal player, and the British journalist Kate Scott, both of whom currently work on Champions League coverage for the American network "CBS". The organisers aim to make the awards an exceptional occasion packed with surprises and musical performances.















