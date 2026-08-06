Chelsea are willing to sell 11 players in the current summer transfer window. Yet they keep bolstering their ranks, too, having just wrapped up the signing of Jordan Henderson, the club's eighth arrival of the summer.

New manager Xabi Alonso has been busy over the past few months. Chelsea splashed £117 million to land Morgan Rogers, then moved quickly to bring in Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix.

The signing of Danny Welbeck in early August marked a shift from the club's usual policy of chasing young players, a departure later underlined by Henderson's arrival.

Versatile Argentina international Valentín Barco has joined from Strasbourg to strengthen the London side, with Geovany Quenda, Marc Ballestra and Emmanuel Emega completing the roster of new faces.

Chelsea's spending spree may help Alonso drag the team out of the mire after a disappointing tenth-placed finish last season. It also leaves him with a bloated squad.

According to the Mirror, citing The Athletic, as many as 11 Chelsea players could move permanently before the deadline, with the total recouped potentially approaching £500 million.

Chelsea need to shift some defenders after signing Lacroix. Alonso has said he prefers to keep only "four or five" defenders in his squad.

Trevoh Chalobah is close to a £31 million move to Como. He is not the only defender who could leave Stamford Bridge.

Axel Disasi, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United, is reportedly available for £25 million, while Benoît Badiashile is valued at £30 million. Full-back Malo Gusto is not seen as a key player either, with his price tag put at £75 million.

In midfield, Enzo Fernández has been consistently linked with a move away. Chelsea, though, will demand £120 million for their star, who joined from Benfica for £106 million in January 2023.

Much like Fernández and Gusto, Pedro Neto is highly rated at Chelsea. Even so, the winger is reportedly not untouchable, and the Portugal international's name has been linked with a possible £70 million exit.

Up front, Welbeck's arrival is expected to push the club into selling a clutch of forwards.

Liam Delap is among the most likely to leave after a disappointing debut season, though the club will still try to turn a profit on the £30 million it paid Ipswich Town last summer.

Valued at £65 million, Nicolas Jackson has caught the eye of Aston Villa after a loan spell at Bayern Munich last season, while young forward Marc Guiu is priced at £25 million following 13 appearances for Chelsea.

Emega, meanwhile, is valued at £20 million by Transfermarkt and reportedly already faces an uncertain future after his switch from Strasbourg.

Chelsea will also look to sell David Datro Fofana permanently, with the striker valued at £3 million.

Add it all up and the potential fees for Chelsea's 11 players reach £494 million, and some could leave for even more.