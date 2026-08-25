With Diaby's departure drawing near: Al-Ittihad sets its sights on an Algerian deal

A surprising move is under way in the corridors of Saudi club Al-Ittihad. The Dean are celebrating top spot in the Roshn League, but the management have begun sketching out an alternative plan that could completely reshape the team's attack. With talk of French star Moussa Diaby's departure growing louder, a shining Algerian name has landed on the negotiating table as the leading candidate to replace him.

Saudi press reports revealed today, Tuesday, a strong desire on Al-Ittihad's part to open official negotiations with Algerian international winger Mohamed El Amine Amoura, the Wolfsburg player, during the current summer transfer window.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Okaz", the Dean's interest in Amoura emerged as a direct option to cover the potential void left by Diaby's exit.

Diaby himself has become a strong candidate to leave Jeddah. Germany's Bayer Leverkusen and Italy's Inter Milan are making serious attempts to sign the French winger this summer, and that prompted Al-Ittihad's management to look early for a replacement with the same attacking attributes.

Amoura, 26, has dazzled since joining Wolfsburg in 2025. He is tied to a long contract running until the summer of 2029, and "Transfermarkt" values him at 20 million euros.

The Algerian has played 67 matches in the German side's shirt, scoring 18 goals and providing 16 assists. His international record is strong too: 47 caps for Algeria and 19 goals.

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This pursuit comes after Al-Ittihad were linked in recent days with a move for Egyptian Emam Ashour of Al-Ahly, though the negotiations never reached an official stage between the two clubs, according to local reports.

Morale is high at Al-Ittihad after their hard-fought 3-2 win over Al-Hazem last night, Monday, in the third round of the Roshn League. The result sent them temporarily top with 7 points, courtesy of victories over Al-Qadsiah and Al-Hazem and a draw with Al-Khaleej.