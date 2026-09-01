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Loai Mohamed

Translated by

With bow and arrow: Mostafa Mohamed joins Salah in the Turkish league

Transfers
M. Mohamed
Erzurumspor FK vs Konyaspor
Erzurumspor FK
Konyaspor
Super Lig
M. Salah
Egypt
Türkiye

The Egyptian striker returns to Turkey for a second spell

Turkish club Konyaspor announced the signing of Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed on Tuesday. The three-year deal brings him in from Nantes after a major dispute with the French club.

The signing ceremony took place at the Konyaspor museum inside the club's stadium, according to the Turkish club's statement, with Ali Camgöz, the man in charge of the club's football department, in attendance.

Konyaspor's account on X posted a video welcoming the striker. In it, the Egyptian performs the famous bow-and-arrow celebration that embodies the emblem of his former club, Zamalek.

Mohamed will wear the number 42 shirt for his new team. Konyaspor wished him good fortune and success during his journey with the side.

Super Lig
Erzurumspor FK crest
Erzurumspor FK
ERZ
Konyaspor crest
Konyaspor
KSP

Turkey is familiar territory for the striker, who wore the Galatasaray shirt back in 2021.

He also joins compatriot Mohamed Salah in the Turkish league, the former Liverpool star having moved to Trabzonspor this summer.

Mohamed began his professional career with Egyptian club El Dakhleya, before representing Zamalek, Tanta and Tala'ea El Gaish. Spells with Galatasaray and France's Nantes followed.

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