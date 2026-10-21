With Bernardo Silva's first goals: Real Madrid shatter their history in the Champions League

Real Madrid rewrote their own history in the UEFA Champions League, and they have Bernardo Silva's first goals to thank for it.

Los Blancos welcomed Leipzig to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday for the third round of the league phase.

Bernardo Silva broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 44th minute, pouncing on a shot the Leipzig goalkeeper could not deal with and bundling it home.

It was the Portuguese playmaker's first goal for Real Madrid since arriving from Manchester City last summer.

He had made eight appearances for the Spanish giants before the Leipzig clash without troubling the scorers. The 32-year-old finally got off the mark here.

That strike carried extra weight. According to the Stats Foot network, it made Real Madrid the first team to score in 45 consecutive Champions League matches.

The Royal Club broke a record they already owned, having found the net in 44 games running between September 2011 and October 2018.

That spell was something special. Madrid won the competition four times, three of them in a row under Zinedine Zidane.