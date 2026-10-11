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Real Racing Club de Santander v Valencia CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

With another goal: Zabiri matches Mbappé and Yamal on the La Liga scorers list

Racing Santander vs Valencia
Racing Santander
Valencia
LaLiga
Roma U19 vs Real Madrid U19
Roma U19
Real Madrid U19
UEFA Youth League
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Real Madrid
Sevilla
Real Betis vs Barcelona
Real Betis
Barcelona
Y. Zabiri
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
Raphinha
Spain
Italy
Morocco
France
Brazil

Al-Zabiri opened the scoring for Racing

Morocco star Yasser Zabiri struck again on Sunday. The Racing Santander striker found the net against Valencia to take his tally to seven goals in the Spanish league, keeping him firmly in the race for the top scorer award.

Zabiri's goal arrived in the 32nd minute at El Sardinero, where the match finished 2-2.

Dani Raba had put Valencia ahead inside two minutes, only for Zabiri to level after latching onto a through ball from Inigo Vicente.

Ivan Martin then made it 2-1 for Racing in the 47th minute, before David Otorbi hauled Valencia back on terms in the 65th.

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La Liga came back from a long international break without Raphinha, the Barcelona forward and leading scorer with 12 goals, who sat out through injury.

Neither Lamine Yamal nor Kylian Mbappe could close the gap on Raphinha this round. Rayo Vallecano's Sergio Camello didn't get the chance either, with his side's game against Athletic Bilbao suspended. Zabiri took his.

Spanish league top scorers after the eighth round:

  1. Raphinha (Barcelona): 12 goals
  2. Yasser Zabiri (Racing Santander): 7 goals
  3. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona): 7 goals
  4. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid): 7 goals
  5. Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano): 7 goals


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