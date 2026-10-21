Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the headlines with an inspiring message to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Paris Saint-Germain star, after the Georgian suffered a harsh injury in the Champions League clash with Barcelona.

The Al-Nassr captain was keen to support Kvaratskhelia after PSG confirmed he had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The winger will need surgery in the coming days, followed by a long road of treatment and rehabilitation.

An inspiring message from Ronaldo to Kvaratskhelia

Drawing on his own long experience of the challenges footballers face, Ronaldo left words of support and motivation on Kvaratskhelia's Instagram post.

The Portuguese wrote: "The hardest battles in football are often the ones nobody sees. I know this feeling, Kvara, but never forget what brought you to where you are today, and don't let a difficult moment make you doubt how far you can go. Keep that burning spirit inside you, because your best days and achievements are still ahead of you."









A harsh injury

PSG had confirmed Kvaratskhelia tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Champions League clash with Barcelona, which the French side won 4-2.

It is a heavy blow. The Parisians lose one of their most prominent attacking weapons just as the fight for domestic and European honours heats up, with the player about to begin his treatment and recovery.

Kvaratskhelia vows to come back stronger

Kvaratskhelia had posted a moving message on his own Instagram account, admitting how hard the injury was to accept. "Why me specifically?" he asked, before vowing to see out the months of treatment and rehabilitation with all the pain and tears they carry.

Determined to return stronger for his fans, the Georgian promised to spare no effort during his recovery. He also thanked everyone who had supported him through such difficult circumstances.

Ronaldo's comment added a morale boost, a reminder that overcoming the toughest moments means clinging to confidence and belief in your ability to return, even when the battle plays out far from the eyes of the fans.

It had been a difficult night for Ronaldo himself. On Tuesday, during Al-Nassr's 1-0 win over Neom in the Roshn League, he missed a penalty in first-half stoppage time, then squandered a certain chance in front of an empty net at the start of the second half. Both misses denied him the goals that would have taken him closer to the 1,000-goal milestone.





His profligacy mattered little in the end. João Félix settled the contest in the 61st minute, the only goal of the game, sealing three precious points. The result arrived alongside Ronaldo's message to Kvaratskhelia, a scene that shows how even football's biggest stars meet moments of frustration and setback after years of brilliance and achievement.