Khaled Al-Ghamdi has stepped down as president of Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia, confirming his departure in a heartfelt message on his personal "X" account.

Al-Ghamdi wrote: "My beloved Al-Ahli fans, after my journey as president of the board of this great entity over the past three years, which I cherish and take pride in throughout my professional career".

He added: "Today I announce my resignation from the presidency of Al-Ahli, which witnessed many challenges and achievements, most notably winning two consecutive AFC Champions League Elite titles and the Saudi Super Cup".

His message continued: "All thanks to the members of the board, to the Public Investment Fund, to the club's staff, its players, the technical and administrative teams, the club's fans association, and to everyone who supported us or differed with us out of a concern for the entity".

He went on: "As for you, the fans of Al-Ahli, you were always the support and the partner in every success, thank you for your trust and support, and do not forget me in your prayers, for everything achieved was by the grace of God first and then by your great support".

Al-Ghamdi concluded: "Today I leave the post, and Al-Ahli remains standing tall with its history and its fans, with my full belief that it is capable of continuing to succeed and achieving more in all competitions in the future, thank you to Al-Ahli and its loyal fans".

Press reports had earlier confirmed that Al-Ghamdi would resign as Al-Ahli president to stand for the presidency of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, succeeding Yasser Al-Misehal.

He leaves behind three years packed with silverware. Al-Ahli lifted the AFC Champions League Elite title twice on his watch and claimed the Saudi Super Cup for the first time in nine years.