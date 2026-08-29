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Sevilla FC v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

With Álvarez absent: Atlético Madrid crush Sevilla to top La Liga

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid
Sevilla
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
J. Alvarez
Spain

Atletico Madrid rediscovered their winning touch in La Liga, beating hosts Sevilla 3-1 on Saturday evening at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

They struck early. Alejandro Baena put the visitors ahead in the fourth minute.

Ademola Lookman doubled the lead in the 26th minute.

Baena then grabbed his second and Atleti's third in the 33rd minute.

Miguel Sierra pulled one back for Sevilla in the 66th minute.

LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
LaLiga
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV

The win lifted Atletico to seven points and, for now, top of La Liga, while Sevilla stayed on six in fifth place.

Julian Alvarez missed the Sevilla game, having skipped training amid uncertainty over his future. The forward wants a move to Barcelona, but his Madrid club refuses to negotiate with the Catalans.

Atleti opened their La Liga campaign with a 2-0 win over Malaga before drawing 2-2 with Villarreal.

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