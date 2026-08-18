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Al Diriyah v Al Nassr: The King's CupGetty Images Sport

Translated by

With a water bottle: Joao Felix caps off a magical night with a defeat of the former Al-Hilal player

Al Diriyah vs Al Nassr FC
Al Diriyah
Al Nassr FC
King Cup
J. Felix
A. Al Malki
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The Portuguese star continued to shine with Al-Nassr

Portugal's João Félix added another off-pitch victory to his highlight reel, getting the better of a former Al-Hilal man on one of his magical nights in Saudi football.

Al-Nassr saw off Al-Diriyah 4-1 on Tuesday at Al-Awwal Park in the round of 32 of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup.

Félix ran the show. He scored the second and fourth goals and teed up the first for French defender Mohamed Simakan.

The Portuguese star didn't just win on the pitch, though. He also came out on top in a spat with Abdulelah Al-Malki, the current Al-Diriyah man and former Al-Hilal player, during the match.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR

With Al-Nassr 3-1 up, Al-Malki went down injured and Félix wandered over to grab a water bottle. Al-Malki tried to stop him, but the Portuguese got hold of it anyway.

After netting the fourth, Félix made a point of walking past Al-Malki on his way back to his own half, and the pair exchanged words.

Two matches in, and the Portuguese star already has four goal contributions this season. He also found the net in Saturday's 3-0 win over Al-Fateh, the opening round of the Roshn League.

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