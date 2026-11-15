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England captain Harry Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the Three Lions' Nations League match in Spain, equalling a long-standing record.

The goal made the 33-year-old only the second England player to score in seven consecutive away matches.

Only Tom Finney had done it before. The former attacking player put together his run between September 1946 and May 1948.

Shortly before the recent 2-1 win against the Croatians at London's Wembley Stadium, the Bayern Munich striker received a belated honour for winning the Ballon d'Or, with Prince William, heir to the English throne, and legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton in attendance. Spectators in the stands marked the occasion with a large-scale display.

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Kane's selection as world footballer of the year ended a long wait for English football: Michael Owen had been the last to bring the award to the birthplace of football, in 2001.

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England caps record: who did Harry Kane overtake?

Against the Croatians, Kane also made his 126th appearance for the Three Lions and overtook the previous record-holder, Shilton, who had held the mark for decades. Kane said afterwards: "I think it's one of the biggest milestones of my career."

The domestic and international press also hailed Kane. The Daily Mail wrote: "Kane belongs in football's hall of fame because he is one of the deadliest strikers in history. He belongs in the hall of fame because of the humility he shows and his commitment to constantly improving." Switzerland's Blick asked: "When will he be knighted?"