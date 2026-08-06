Real Madrid confirmed on Thursday evening that they have completed the signing of Ivorian winger Yan Diomande from Leipzig.

In a statement on their official website, the club said they had reached an agreement with Leipzig over Diomande, who has signed a long-term contract until the summer of 2033.

According to "Sport", Real Madrid will pay more than 120 million euros to Leipzig after negotiations that ran longer than expected.

The deal is worth a fixed 125 million euros, with the possibility of a further 10 million in easily attainable bonuses and another 5 million tied to tougher conditions. Leganes will also pocket 5% of the fixed fee.

That long-awaited announcement followed talks that dragged on because of a dispute between the player's current and former agents.

Diomande has played just 46 official matches with top-flight sides: 10 with Leganes and 36 with Leipzig, of which 33 came in the German league and 3 in the German Cup. Add his 13 caps for the Ivory Coast national team and his senior tally reaches 59.

Real Madrid reckon that experience is enough to prove the player has the attributes that make him one of the most promising forwards on the market.

Comfortable on either flank, the Ivorian gives Jose Mourinho varied options to build an attack that is more ferocious, explosive and less predictable.