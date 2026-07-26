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비니시우스 주니오르 (Vinicius Junior)Getty Images

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With a historic salary: Arsenal tempt Vinicius Junior to leave Real Madrid

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The highest salary in the London club's history

Arsenal are ready to dangle a record salary in front of Vinicius Junior as they attempt to prise the forward away from Real Madrid.

The Brazilian's future is up in the air. He has yet to agree fresh terms with Madrid, and Arsenal are circling this summer.

According to "The Telegraph", the Premier League champions are lining up a record offer to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Vinicius is entering the final year of his Real Madrid deal and currently pockets around 470,000 euros per week (400,000 pounds sterling). Arsenal are said to be willing to go higher still, a package that would make him the best-paid player in the club's history.

So far it has been a quiet summer at the Emirates, with only winger Christos Tzolis and goalkeeper Illan Meslier through the door. Landing Vinicius would mark a dramatic shift for Mikel Arteta.

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New Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has no intention of losing any of his biggest names, the newspaper noted. That resolve could be tested, though, with Arsenal ready to chase down every angle on a player who has just 12 months left on his contract.

Reports suggest the London club's board have already crunched the numbers and believe money will be no barrier. No official contact between the two clubs has taken place as yet.

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