Wissa scores to help Ligue 1 new boys Lorient begin campaign with victory

The Congolese made a key impact as Christophe Pelissier’s men secured valuable points at Stade du Moustoir

Yoane Wissa was on the scoresheet as Lorient begin their campaign with a 3-1 victory over on Sunday.

The 23-year-old played a key role as the Merlucciidaes secured promotion to the French top-flight after emerging as Ligue 2 champions.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo forward scored 15 goals in 28 league games during the 2019-20 campaign as Lorient secured promotion from Ligue 2.

Wissa was afforded a starting role against Racing, forming a three-man midfield along with Quentin Boisgard and Ivorian Stephane Diarra.

The forward shone in the encounter, opening his account to help Christophe Pelissier’s men secure all three points.

Lorient started the game on the backfoot as Mehdi Chahiri opened the scoring for Strasbourg at the half-hour mark after he was set up by Ludovic Ajorque

Wissa ignited the Merlus' comeback in the 51st minute when he levelled proceedings after receiving a timely assist from Boisgard.

Adrian Grbic then gave the Stade du Moustoir outfit the lead for the first time in the game, converting from the penalty spot at the hour mark.

With three minutes left to play, Pierre-Yves Hamel sealed the victory to ensure the Merlus begin the season with a victory.

Wissa featured for the duration of the game while Diarra only played for 12 minutes after suffering an injury and was replaced by Laurent Abergel.

The forward joined Lorient in 2018 from Angers and has made 29 appearances for the side, scoring 25 goals.

Wissa will hope to continue his impressive performances when Lorient take on in their next league game.