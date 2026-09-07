Wim Kieft sees player blossom completely after departure from Ajax

Wim Kieft was full of praise for Wout Weghorst on Monday's episode of the podcast KieftJansenEgmondGijp. He feels the striker has been freed up since swapping Ajax for FC Twente.

Kieft watched Weghorst score superbly against FC Groningen on Sunday, a goal that ultimately earned FC Twente a point in the far north. "He played really well," was his verdict a day later.

"You do start to look at Wout Weghorst differently," Kieft continued as he discussed the much-talked-about Twente striker. "If you put him at Ajax. And we know Ajax have been rubbish for five years, with all due respect. The striker there has to be almost as good as Van Basten. But really, nobody is."

"And then you see Weghorst bring a ball under control. And all that wooden stuff. But now he is playing for Twente, and you look at him very differently. He is much more in his place there," Weghorst seems to have flourished since arriving in Enschede. "And of course it also helps that you are not being substituted every match. That is what they kept doing at Ajax, isn't it? Then they had Dolberg again, and then this one or that one."

"So he is nicely in his place there. And footballers are the same everywhere. They think: what a strange lad he is. But if you stick one in every now and then. And isn't it nice as well to have someone in your dressing room who is a bit odd? That is delightful every day, isn't it?" Kieft asked his fellow podcasters.

Shortly before half-time, Weghorst scored against FC Groningen, who had already cancelled out Twente's early lead. After an engrossing match, both sides had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Next up, Twente host Telstar on Wednesday, after their visitors snatched a point against SC Cambuur in extremis. Three days later, poorly started ADO Den Haag visit De Grolsch Veste.