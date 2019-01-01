William Troost-Ekong delighted to return in Udinese win
William Troost-Ekong was delighted to return from injury and help Udinese secure a 3-1 victory over Frosinone in Sunday’s Serie A encounter.
The defender was out for two weeks due to an adductor injury he picked against Sassuolo last month, thus, missing games against Atalanta and Inter Milan.
On Sunday, he played for 76 minutes as a double from Stefano Okaka and Samir's effort rendered Federico Dionisi’s late goal a mere consolation.
“Good guys. Happy to be back with the team and now we go the other two finals, +3,” Troost-Ekong wrote on Instagram.
The win moves Udinese to 16th position, a point ahead of Genoa and only two clear of 18th-placed Empoli.
They can continue to pull away from the relegation zone with their game against SPAL on Saturday, before playing the season finale away at Cagliari.
Troost-Ekong’s return is good news for coach Gernot Rohr, seeing that Nigeria are set to participate at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations soon.
The Super Eagles are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.