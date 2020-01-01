Willem II’s Ndayishimiye scores on Europa League debut vs FC Progres Niederkorn

The 21-year-old netted on his debut in the championship as his Eredivisie outfit hit the Luxembourg National Division side for five on Wednesday

Mike Ndayishimiye registered his name among the goalscorers on his bow for Willem II in Wednesday’s 5-0 demolition of FC Progres Niederkorn.

The youth international of Burundian descent found the net in the 65th minute as well as providing an assist against the Luxembourg National Division side.

Tricolores returned to the second-tier European club competition after their last appearance in 2005.



Fuelled by Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Heerenveen in a Dutch topflight game, Adrie Koster's team went to Stade Jos Haupert with guns blazing.

Evangelos Pavlidis handed them the lead after 19 minutes – heading past goalkeeper Sebastian Flauss a header from German forward Mats Kohlert.

Nine minute later, Goerkem Saglam poked the ball past Flauss having profited from a good work from Che Nunnely.

Pavlidis completed his double in the 34th minute with Ndayishimiye providing the assist. The youngster released his teammate from the left after the hosts’ backline went to sleep.

The goals continued to fly in a minute into the second-half as Nunnely powered from close range having been fed by Goerkem Saglam.

25 minutes before full time, Ndayishimiye sealed the whitewash by netting the game’s fifth goal with a solo effort.

while he saw action from start to finish, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt was not listed for the game while John Yeboah who was born in to Ghanaian and Ecuadorian parents was an unused substitute.

Third qualifying round where they take on either Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps or ’s .

Ndayishimiye is one of the sons of Burundian former international footballer, Freddy Ndayishimiye. Despite representing Belgium at U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels, he is eligible to represent Burundi at senior level.

Having starred in the defeat to Heerenveen, he is expected to be on parade when his team welcomes Heracles to the Koning Willem II Stadion on Sunday.