Will the number of teams at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations increase? CAF issues an official clarification

CAF have settled the debate that flared up over the past few hours regarding the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, after media reports claimed the tournament would feature an increased number of teams.

The continental body issued a clarification through its official accounts. President Patrice Motsepe confirmed during a press conference on Wednesday that the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will be held with 24 teams.

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Reports of a change to the number of participants are "inaccurate", CAF stressed. The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will run through June and July, with qualifiers kicking off in September and October 2026.

All this followed a wave of speculation that the upcoming edition, set for Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, would be staged with 28 teams.

The Africa Cup of Nations underwent the largest expansion in its history at the 2019 edition in Egypt, when the number of participants jumped from 16 to 24. That format carried on through the 2021, 2023 and 2025 editions, and it stays in place for 2027.



